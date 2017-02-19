Featured
Child airlifted to hospital after Whitby collision
The scene of a collision near Taunton and Thickson roads in Whitby is pictured Sunday February 19, 2017. (Colin Williamson /Submitted)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 10:12PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 10:15PM EST
A child was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries Sunday after a serious collision in Whitby.
It happened near Taunton and Thickson roads at around 5:40 p.m.
Ornge air ambulance said the child was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto following the collision.
Images sent to CP24 from the scene showed the front end of a small sedan crumpled into the back of a sport utility vehicle.
The age and gender of the child are not yet known.
Parts of Taunton Road were closed for a time following the collision, but the road has since reopened.