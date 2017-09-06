Caught on video: Man dumps bucket of mop water on TTC rider
A man is seen dumping a mop bucket of water onto a woman at Lawrence East station in this image from a video posted to Instagram on Sept. 6, 2017. (Torontorappers/Instagram)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 4:16PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 5:11PM EDT
The TTC says police are investigating an incident captured on cellphone video where a man is seen dumping a large mop bucket onto a woman on the platform at Lawrence East Station Tuesday night.
In the video, a man and a woman are involved in some sort of dispute in the presence of at least one man wearing a TTC uniform.
The woman splashes a small amount of water at the man who responds by picking up a large blue mop bucket and dousing the woman in water.
He then flees the platform and heads down a flight of stairs.
������Mop Water������ Scarborough Man Gets Upset & Throws Bucket Of Water On Women At Lawerence East Station | TorontoRappers.com | Log On.... Stay Updated With The Latest In Canadian Hiphop TorontoRappers.com . . . . . . . . . . . #toronto #torontorappers #the6ix #the6 #torontohiphop #torontomusic #torontostyle #hiphoptoronto #canadianhiphop #canadiantalent #torontorap #torontolife #torontoartist #hiphopcanada #torontosongs #torontovideos #6ixside #ttc #scarboroughrt #fights #fight
TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the incident was reported to police at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police arrived at the scene a short time later and interviewed the victim as well as several witnesses, Ross said.
A video clip of the incident was posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
The incident surfaced on the same day the TTC launched a smartphone app meant to allow users to anonymously report crime and harassment.