Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A caregiver who was responsible for a boy who died after he was pulled from a parked car in Etobicoke on Thursday was charged criminally and appeared in court to receive bail on Friday.

The boy, believed to be four years old, was found in a car parked at 299 Mill Road in Etobicoke at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman working in the building told CTV News Toronto that the child was found by a cleaning crew visiting the building.

The windows of the vehicle were smashed and the boy was pulled out along with his car seat.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 the accused, identified as 50-year-old Zeljna Kosovac, will be charged with criminal negligence causing death.

She appeared in court at College Park just after noon on Friday and was granted bail.

A post-mortem examination of the body is also scheduled for Friday.

Temperatures reached a high of 27 C on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.