

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle flipped over on the Gardiner Expressway.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the expressway, near York Street at around 3:30 p.m.

Toronto police said a vehicle struck the guard rail before flipping over.

Images from the scene showed a vehicle resting on its roof, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while another person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.