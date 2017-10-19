Car flips on Gardiner Expressway, sends two people to hospital
A vehicle sits on its roof after flipping over on the Gardiner Expressway Thursday October 19, 2017. (Submitted)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 5:09PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle flipped over on the Gardiner Expressway.
The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the expressway, near York Street at around 3:30 p.m.
Toronto police said a vehicle struck the guard rail before flipping over.
Images from the scene showed a vehicle resting on its roof, surrounded by emergency vehicles.
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while another person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.