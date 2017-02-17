

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's Muslim community has received an outpouring of support in the wake of stinging personal attacks against a Liberal MP and her motion to condemn and combat Islamophobia.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Canada says individual Canadians and elected officials alike have reached out in the 48 hours since the federal Liberals voiced support for the motion put forward by Mississauga MP Iqra Khalid.

Still, spokesman Safwan Choudry says he is troubled by the messages Khalid described receiving through social media about her motion.

Khalid told the House of Commons she has received thousands of sexist comments, Islamophobic remarks and even death threats after introducing the motion, known as M-103, late last year.

Khalid read the transcript of one particularly disturbing YouTube video sent to her office in which the author suggested she should be shot.

Right-wing activists and some Conservative leadership candidates have said they fear the motion could be a precursor to a crackdown on free speech, even though it doesn't alter the country's hate speech laws.

Choudry says he's concerned that the uproar over the motion, combined with the Jan. 29 mosque shooting in Quebec City, will tarnish Canada's international reputation as an open and inclusive society.