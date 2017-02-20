Featured
Canadian labour leader Bob White dead, instrumental in creating CAW
Ed Lumley (right), Chancellor of the University of Windsor, shakes hands with Bob White (left), the first President of the CAW, with Ken Lewenza at a fundraiser roast for the new Centre for Engineering Innovation at the Royal York in Toronto on Wednesday May 30, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 2:02PM EST
TORONTO - Canadian labour leader Bob White has died.
White was instrumental in creating the Canadian Auto Workers union, which broke away from its American parent in the mid-1980s.
He was the CAW's founding president from 1985 until 1991 -- a period when the union was at the height of its power, representing most of the Canadian employees of the big U.S. automakers.
After leaving the CAW, White was national president of the Canadian Labour Congress which represents most of the country's biggest unions.
White's death was announced by Unifor, which was created in 2013 from the combination of the CAW and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers union.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Canadian labour leader Bob White dead, instrumental in creating CAW
- Suspects sought after stabbing in Malvern
- Police 'concerned' after hate notes left outside Jewish homes in North York
- Driver clocked going over 200 km/hr on Scarborough street: police
- Girl, 16, sexually assaulted at Scarborough Town Centre