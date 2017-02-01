

Sandie Benitah and Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Two people who witnessed a hate-motivated attack against a black woman at Finch subway station Wednesday are speaking out about what happened.

A man who appeared agitated was walking through the station when he came across a 66-year-old black woman. Police said the woman was assaulted and knocked to the ground as the man spewed racial slurs at her.

Commuters who witnessed the incident were able to detain the man and call police.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Thursday, the witnesses said there were about four bystanders who jumped in and chased or tackled the suspect as he was trying to get away.

Brothers Jake and Josh Landes said they did not have time to think, they just did what felt right to them.

“I heard a scream and then I just watched this lady drop to the floor and then the man towered over her and started saying some stuff to her face,” Jake Landes said.

Josh Landes said after they intervened in the situation, the victim was relieved.

“She was giving us hugs, she offered to buy us water and things like that, but we didn’t take her up on that,” he said.

The victim is said to have suffered cuts, scrapes and bruising. She was treated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalized.

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Toronto resident Peter Dwyer is facing one count of assault in relation to a hate crime.