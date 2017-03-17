

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Burlington chiropractic clinic owner is dead and a former client is the prime suspect in the shooting.

Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla was fatally shot at his business, Mejilla Family Chiropractic Clinic, located in a plaza on Plains Road East, sometime after noon Thursday.

The 50-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds but he died of his injuries a short time later.

Halton Regional Police confirmed Friday that Mejilla was the owner of the clinic.

He leaves behind five children.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Burlington resident David Williamson, is suffering from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said what, if any, charges he is facing.

According to investigators, Williamson was a one-time patient of Dr. Mejilla.

A witness at the scene Thursday told CP24 that two victims were brought out of the clinic on stretchers shortly after emergency crews arrived. He said neither victim was moving.

Police were also seen towing a blue Audi S5 from the plaza’s parking lot, though they refused to comment on whether it was related to the incident.

At this point, no charges have been laid. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A nearby resident told CTV News Toronto they had seen Majilla around the neighbourhood.

“It’s sad. I know he has a family and five kids,” the resident, who did not provide her name, said.

“I’m speechless. It doesn’t happen around here.”