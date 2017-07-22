Boyfriend and girlfriend in serious condition after Mississauga stabbing: paramedics
Paramedics are shown outside a Mississauga fire hall, where two stabbing victims reportedly showed up in search of assistance on Saturday morning. (Pascal Marchand)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, July 22, 2017 6:51AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 22, 2017 9:20AM EDT
A man and woman were both taken to hospital with stab wounds after they showed up at a Mississauga fire hall in search of assistance early Saturday morning.
Police say the victims were on their way to a nearby hospital at around 1:30 a.m. when they spotted the fire hall near Fairview Road and Hurontario Street and decided to go there for help.
The victims told police that they were in a Mississauga park when they were jumped by a group of suspects.
Peel paramedics say the victims both had multiple stab wounds and were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
The victims are boyfriend and girlfriend, according to paramedics.
No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing and police have not released any information about possible suspects at this point.
