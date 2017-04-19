Boy who went missing in North York found safe
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 9:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 10:45PM EDT
A 10-year-old boy who went missing in North York this afternoon has been found safe.
Police said the boy went missing in the Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West area at around 3:40 p.m.
Police issued a news release about the boy on Wednesday evening and said they were concerned for his safety.
They announced at around 10:30 p.m. that he had been found safe.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Boy who went missing in North York found safe
- Couple’s vacation ruined after passport ripped at Air Canada desk
- Police release image of Leslieville murder suspect
- Man accused of killing, dismembering friend in London gets taxpayer-funded lawyer
- LGBTQ Toronto officers ask city to cut Pride funding due to police ban