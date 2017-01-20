Featured
Boy, 16, facing charges after East York stabbing
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 9:59AM EST
A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a stabbing in East York.
It happened on Jan. 18 at around 12:17 p.m. near Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road.
According to police, an altercation broke out in the area between the boy and a 20-year-old man.
At some point, police allege the boy brandished a knife and stabbed the man.
The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries is unclear.
Toronto police said a suspect was apprehended “within hours.”
A 16-year-old Toronto resident has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.
He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He made an appearance in court on Jan. 19.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Death of woman found in Brampton gas station bathroom considered suspicious
- Police search for man accused of armed street robbery in Trinity Bellwoods
- Boy, 16, facing charges after East York stabbing
- Royal LePage reports sharp rise in American interest in Canadian real estate
- Man, 74, facing charges in child pornography investigation
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Death of woman found in Brampton gas station bathroom considered suspicious
- 'Happy national popcorn day!' leads to arrest of alleged drug trafficker
- 77 Humber College students experience symptoms of possible food poisoning
- Man, 74, facing charges in child pornography investigation
- Family of man left in coma after Gardiner crash pleads for outstanding driver to come forward 2
Advertisement