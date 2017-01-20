

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a stabbing in East York.

It happened on Jan. 18 at around 12:17 p.m. near Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road.

According to police, an altercation broke out in the area between the boy and a 20-year-old man.

At some point, police allege the boy brandished a knife and stabbed the man.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries is unclear.

Toronto police said a suspect was apprehended “within hours.”

A 16-year-old Toronto resident has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.

He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He made an appearance in court on Jan. 19.