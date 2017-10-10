

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Investigators are trying to determine the identity of a body found floating in a creek at Scarboro Golf and Country Club this morning.

A resident of the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Confederation Drive area called police about the discovery at around 10:30 a.m.

The Toronto Police Marine Unit and Toronto Fire Services were both at the scene and helped retrieve the body from the creek.

Police said the body is that of a male but they did not provide any other details.

Investigators are still processing the discovery and have not ruled out foul play.

According to a club member at the course this morning, the body was found between hole 5 and 6.

The golfer, who did not provide their name, said the discovery did not hamper the day’s games.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.

Former Toronto police homicide detective and CP24 crime specialist Steve Ryan said that police will treat the area as a crime scene due to the location and the unknown reason for the death.

“They begin with the crime scene that they’ve got. They don’t know yet whether or not this is a criminal act,” he said. “So in the meantime, they’ll secure the area between the fifth and sixth hole, they may look in the water, may do a search down the ravine and then they’ll wait to see what happens with the autopsy.”