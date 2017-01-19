

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An infant was found inside a vehicle following a drug bust in Oshawa on Wednesday.

Durham police were conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they found two people inside of a parked vehicle in the Pentland Street and Nonquon Road area around 1 p.m.

According to investigators, the two suspects were allegedly conducting drug transactions from their car.

Officers approached the vehicle at the scene and placed the two adults under arrest.

While executing the arrest, officers found a baby, under the age of one, in the backseat of the car. Police handed the baby over to a family member and notified The Children’s Aid Society.

While searching the vehicle officers seized a quantity of fentanyl worth approximately $1,800 and an unknown amount of cash.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the area of Harmony Road and Beatrice Street. During the search officers also seized drug paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old male and a 27-year-old female are both facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both of the suspects’ names have been withheld to protect the identity of the infant.