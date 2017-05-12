

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have arrested a 50-year-old man after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted while on board a TTC bus in North York last week.

Police say the investigation began on May 4 after a 22-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted while riding a TTC bus near Lawrence Avenue East and Railside Road.

The woman told police she was sitting on the bus when a man sat down beside her and started a conversation with her. At some point during the conversation, the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted.

On May 9, police located and arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

A suspect identified as Tekle Ogbamichael has been charged with one count of sexual assault and five counts of failure to comply with probation.