Arrest made after woman allegedly sexually assaulted on TTC bus
Tekle Ogbamichael, 50, is facing five charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto police handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 12:02PM EDT
Police have arrested a 50-year-old man after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted while on board a TTC bus in North York last week.
Police say the investigation began on May 4 after a 22-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted while riding a TTC bus near Lawrence Avenue East and Railside Road.
The woman told police she was sitting on the bus when a man sat down beside her and started a conversation with her. At some point during the conversation, the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted.
On May 9, police located and arrested a suspect in connection with the case.
A suspect identified as Tekle Ogbamichael has been charged with one count of sexual assault and five counts of failure to comply with probation.
