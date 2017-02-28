

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Argos are reuniting Jim Popp and Marc Trestman, hoping the duo can replicate the success they enjoyed with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Argos have hired Popp as their new general manager while Trestman has been named the club's new head coach.

Popp spent 21 seasons as the Montreal Alouettes GM, leading the franchise to eight Grey Cup appearances and three titles.

Two of those championships came with Trestman as the club's head coach in 2009 and '10.

During Trestman's tenure, Montreal finished atop the East Division four times, posting a 59-31 regular-season record and a 5-3 playoff mark.

Trestman was hired as the Chicago Bears head coach in 2013, a post he held for two seasons before being fired after compiling a 13-19 overall record.

Popp has established himself as one of the CFL's top GMs, also earning a Grey Cup ring in 1995 as the Baltimore Stallions general manager. In 2011, he was named executive of the year by Sports Media Canada.

But the 52-year-old native of Elkin, N.C., proved ineffective as a head coach, posting a 22-36 regular-season record and 1-4 playoff mark in four separate stints on Montreal's sidelines.

He was fired as Als coach last September and let go from his GM's role in November.

Toronto finished last in the East Division last season with a dismal 5-13 record. However, the club waited until Jan. 24 to fire GM Jim Barker, who still had two years remaining on his CFL contract.

Toronto's off-season plight worsened three days later when head coach Scott Milanovich resigned to become the quarterbacks coach with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.