About 5,000 customers left without power after ambulance crashes into pole
An ambulance struck a hydro pole in the city's west-end, knocking out power to thousands.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 7:47AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 8:58AM EST
About 5,000 Toronto Hydro customers were left without power after an ambulance crashed into a pole in the city’s west end late Thursday night and brought down some wires.
The accident occurred on Weston Road near Bradstock Road at around 11 p.m.
Toronto Hydro says that 5,000 customers were initially without power; however service was restored to about 3,000 customers in short order.
Power was then restored to most of the remaining customers in the dark by 5 a.m.
Crews remain on scene fixing the pole and cleaning up the damage.
Paramedics says the driver was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.
Toronto Paramedics Servicse spokesperson Kim McKinnon told CP24 Friday morning that the paramedic was travelling alone and "wasn't actively responding to a call" at the time of the crash.
The southbound lanes of Weston Road are currently closed at Bradstock Road.
Photos
An ambulance that crashed into a pole near Weston Road and Bradstock Road late Thursday night is shown. (Cam Woolley)
