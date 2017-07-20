

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 91-year-old man was violently struck and robbed at a Don Mills gas station on Tuesday.

The elderly man told police he was filling up his car near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when he was approached by another man who suggested that his tire was flat.

The younger man offered to fill up the tire, asking the older man for his car keys but he refused.

The older man was then struck and his car keys were ripped from his hands before the got in the car and fled the area.

The missing car is described as a grey 2009 four-door Hyundai Elantra with the licence plate number 053 WCY. He has been described by police as a tall man between the ages of 40 and 45 with dark hair. At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a white plastic bag.

Security camera images of the suspect have been released in hopes the public can help identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).