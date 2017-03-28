

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Five motorcyclists are facing a list of charges after police say aggressive driving led to a fatal crash and a violent road rage incident.

Ontario Provincial Police say the charges came to fruition following an eight month investigation into two separate incidents on Toronto highways.

The first one happened in the early morning hours of July 23, 2016, when a group of motorcyclists were performing stunts while travelling on Highway 401 near Allen Road, police said. At one point they collided with a transport truck.

One of the riders was killed in the crash. The remaining motorcyclists fled the area before emergency crews arrived.

Video from the scene that morning shows debris strewn across Highway 401 following the crash.

Police have since identified the victim as Toronto-resident Mauro Bustelo.

One of the five motorcyclists charged is also facing charges in connection with a violent road rage incident on Sept. 26, 2016 that ended in a fiery crash.

Investigators say a fleet of motorcycles were performing similar stunts and driving aggressively on Highway 427 near Dundas Street when a motorist drove near the group and exchanged words with one of the riders.

In video taken by a witness and obtained by CTV News Toronto, a black VW Golf is seen accellerating behind the motorcyclists before swerving off to the right.

At one point, as the car approaches two motorcyclists leading the pack, a white object flies across the left lanes and into the path of the bikers.

The witnesses taking the video can be heard off-camera saying, “Whoa, he threw something at them.”

Investigators believe the passengers in the vehicle and the motorcyclists stopped near Highway 401 and Dixie Road to continue the dispute.

One woman, a passenger in the VW Golf, was allegedly punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

The motorcyclists then tried to flee the scene but the driver of the VW Golf started to pursue them.

Police at the time said the riders swarmed the motorist, who ultimately lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Aerowood Drive in Mississauga. The driver escaped the vehicle, which burst into flames, with non-life-threatening injuries to his head and shoulder.

The motorcyclists, meanwhile, fled the area.

The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle that flipped over was charged in connection with the incident

On Tuesday, OPP officers along with several other highway and traffic teams executed six search warrants at several locations throughout the Toronto area where they placed five people under arrest and seized four motorcycles.

A suspect identified as 33-year-old Mitchell Lees, of Richmond Hill, is accused of being involved in both incidents.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say the remaining four suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident on July 23.

Each of the suspects appeared in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Investigators say more arrests in the case are likely.