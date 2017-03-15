Featured
5 charged after armed robbery leads to police pursuit in Oshawa
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 3:32PM EDT
Five people, including a 16-year-old, are facing charges after a violent armed robbery at an Oshawa jewelry store led to a police pursuit on Highway 401.
On Tuesday, police say they were called to Valdi’s Jewellery Shop on King Street and Rosehill Boulevard at around 3 p.m.
A 62-year-old employee of the store told police that four suspects walked into the store, smashed jewelry cabinets and stole an undisclosed quantity of jewelry.
Police say two of the suspects were armed with handguns.
At one point, the employee was assaulted by the suspects. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after fleeing the scene, police were able to locate the suspects on Highway 401 and Holt Road.
However, when officers attempted to pull over their vehicle, the suspects attempted to evade officers and became involved in a collision with several police vehicles and numerous other cars on the highway.
No one was seriously injured as a result of the collisions.
Police eventually apprehended four adults, a 21-year-old and three 19-year-olds, as well as a 16-year-old.
They are all facing numerous firearms and robbery related charges.
Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
