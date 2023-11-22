Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s death
Peel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.
The fatal incident happened on July 9, at around 2:10 a.m., in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads.
Police said when the victim, identified as Gurvinder Nath from Brampton, Ont., arrived at the delivery address, he was confronted by “unknown suspects” who attempted to take his vehicle when a fight broke out.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Insp. Phil King, of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau, said in an update in July that investigators believed the food order was placed “as a means of luring the driver to this specific area.”
Officers said the suspects then drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle and left him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.
Multiple witnesses came to the man’s aid and called for help before he was rushed to a trauma centre. Nath died there days later on July 14.
His vehicle was found abandoned hours following the attack in the area of Old Creditview and Old Derry roads, less than five kilometres away from the scene, King said.
On Wednesday, police arrested a youth in connection to the homicide. The accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Nath arrived in Canada from India in July 2021 and had plans to open his business, according to friends and family who previously spoke with CTV News Toronto.
“He was innocent, he was just delivering pizza [when] random people hit him on his head,” the victim’s cousin, Balram Krishan, said.
Peel police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information, or video footage, to contact investigators in the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada is lifting a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s.
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
Montreal
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
Quebec announces national funeral for Karl Tremblay on Nov. 28
A national funeral for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will be held on Nov. 28 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the government announced on Wednesday.
London
-
'Suspicious package' located in east London, residences being evacuated
London police are investigating and evacuations are underway after a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
Helmet and cell phone found: New evidence discovered in case of missing St. Thomas man
New personal items belonging to Kyle Hancock have been found, but the St. Thomas, Ont. man remains missing since early August.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ont. couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underway
Sault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
The tension between a landlord and tenant at a breaking point
Patrick Lecours sold his home in the Glebe and a new family is waiting to move in, but his current tenants won't move out. They say they have the right to stay because they didn't receive proper notice.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings remained open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings remained open after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed crossings in southern Ontario.
Windsor
-
'People lie but data doesn't': Windsor murder trial nears conclusion
A Brampton man is on trial for a downtown shooting in 2018 that killed a Mississauga resident who was a student at the University of Windsor.
-
Union leader, auto analyst say NextStar hiring controversy ‘overblown’
As controversy swirls regarding recent reports of up to 1,600 temporary foreign workers (TFW) being brought to Windsor to help set up the NextStar EV battery plant, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the issue is nothing more than political hay.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman's preparedness thwarts thieves trying to steal 2nd truck in 10 months
Less than a year after a Barrie woman's $90,000 Ram pickup truck was stolen out of her driveway, home surveillance video showed she was targeted again by thieves trying to take her new truck, only this time, she was prepared.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon reacts to crowd's disappointment at Orillia, Ont. tree lighting
The lackluster Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Orillia, Ont., caught the attention of American late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who playfully mocked the festivities on The Tonight Show.
Atlantic
-
Rental prices soar across Maritimes
Maritimers are still grappling with high rental prices.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.
Calgary
-
CTV viewers reach out to senior to help pay close to $2,200 city impound tab
A Calgary senior who was forced to pay over $2,000 of impound fees after his 26-year-old truck was stolen from his home last month has been helped out by CTV News viewers.
-
U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medication
A new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
-
Alberta lawyer calls for police transparency after teen brothers wrongfully charged in Calgary murder
An Alberta lawyer is questioning the quality of a Calgary Police Service investigation into a fatal shooting after charges were stayed against the teen brothers originally charged.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 years
A popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
Vancouver
-
These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Several injured in collapse at construction site in downtown Vancouver
Emergency crews rescued several people who were injured and trapped following a collapse at a construction site in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning.
-
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Edmonton
-
Nurse practitioners to open clinics as part of Alberta plan to address doctor shortage
New publicly-funded health clinics run by nurse practitioners will start popping up across Alberta early next year.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia
Edmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurray
There has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.