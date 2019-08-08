

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





The driver of a luxury car has been allegedly caught by police going 228 km/h on a major Ontario highway.

Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said the 20-year-old driver was stopped and charged on Highway 403 in Mississauga just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The Audi S4 has been impounded by police for seven days, police say. The driver has also had his license suspended for a week.

20 year old Male from #Mississauga stopped and charged after doing 228km/h on #Hwy403 in Mississauga. Audi S4 impounded for 7 days and licence suspended for 7 days. - RV#SlowDown#TooFast#NoExcuse#7DayImpound#7DayLicenceSuspension pic.twitter.com/CZq9VL9Kin — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 8, 2019

The posted speed limit in the area was 100km/h. Driving more than 50km/h is considered stunt driving in Ontario.

Motorists caught stunting driving can face up to a $10,000 fine, an immediate seven day licence suspension and seven day vehicle impounding.