

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Toronto is extending its subway hours along the entire system this weekend to make things smoother for people visiting Nuit Blanche 2019.

People from across the city will be exploring the annual art festival on Oct. 5, which will feature hundreds of artists and nearly 90 art projects, until sunrise on Oct. 6.

The TTC is extending its regular all-night Blue Night Network service to the entire subway system.

Line 1 Yonge-University will operate all night between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station and Finch Station, and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will run all night from Kipling Station to Kennedy Station.

Line 3 Scarborough service will operate from Kennedy Station to Midland Station, with free TTC access from Scarborough Centre Station only.

The city says a day pass or group day passes purchased on Oct. 5 will be valid until 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.