TORONTO -- Multiple mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics in York Region will close for one day this week because of a lack of supply.

York Region Public Health said in a statement Saturday clinics at Canada’s Wonderland, Georgina Ice Palace, and Richmond Green will close on May 3.

They will be closed for one day.

“We have been pushing for a better allocation of vaccines,” York Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji told CP24 on Saturday.

He said that York Region is seventh in the province per capita when it comes to vaccine allocation per capita.

For the next two weeks, Ontario will allocate 50 per cent of its vaccine supply to hot spot regions in the province.

This means that places like Toronto and Peel Region will be receiving more doses.

Kurji said vaccine supply in York Region will go down over the next two weeks and that these clinics might go through another closure.

“That just isn’t proper,” he said.

York Region reported 286 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third most cases in the province under Toronto and Peel Region.