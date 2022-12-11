Wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Toronto leaves two drivers dead: OPP
Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way, head-on collision on Highway 401 in Toronto early Sunday morning.
The OPP said the crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound collector lanes west of Bayview Avenue when a driver travelling in the opposite direction collided head on with another vehicle.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the 35-year-old woman from Mississauga who was driving the wrong way, as well as a 53-year-old man from Angus, Ont., were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
“This is an absolutely tragic situation,” he said in a video posted to Twitter Sunday morning. “The investigation is ongoing and will continue. We're in the process of notifying family as well of this horrific news.”
Schmidt said police are looking to determine if weather or poor visibility played a factor in the crash.
The eastbound collector lanes approaching Bayview Avenue are closed due the collision, but are expected to reopen in the noon hour.
In the meantime, all traffic is being diverted onto the express lanes as an investigation and cleanup continue.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.
Is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex back in favour with the Royal Family?
2023 was supposed to be the year of reconciliation for Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family but the death of the Queen scuppered their plans, Royal Commentator Afua Hagan writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission
NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.
Going back 'in a global way': What NASA's Artemis I mission means for Canada
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia's troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal.
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Singh confident in deal with Liberals heading into new year, vows to 'keep on fighting' for NDP priorities
Heading into the new year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's confident in the state of his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals, as the deal nears its first anniversary.
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
Montreal
-
Montreal construction worker killed in workplace accident involving backhoe
A 31-year-old construction worker was killed in a workplace accident involving a backhoe in Montreal Saturday morning. The incident occurred at a construction site just before noon on St-Hubert Street near Jean-Talon Street, in the Villeray neighbourhood.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A frigid week in Montreal could end with periods of snow
There's not a speck of snow on the ground in Montreal, but it feels like there might as well be. On Sunday morning, temperatures in the region reached a low of -5 C with a wind chill index of -17 C. The frigid forecast will ease up heading into the weekend, when warmer temperatures and cloudy skies are expected to bring some flakes.
-
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
London
-
Police investigating death in East London
There was a large police presence on Boullee Street Saturday afternoon for what police referred to as a medical emergency.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.
Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators in Waterloo denounce execution of Iranian prisoner
Renewed protests in Waterloo Region follow the latest instance of violence in Iran.
-
Rotary Turkey Drives reaches milestone year in Waterloo Region
What started off as a man donating turkeys to a local organization during the holidays has now turned into twenty years of the rotary turkey drive.
-
Pedestrian struck in Waterloo: Police
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Waterloo involving a motor vehicle and a 72-year old man.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
-
The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission
NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.
-
Singh confident in deal with Liberals heading into new year, vows to 'keep on fighting' for NDP priorities
Heading into the new year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's confident in the state of his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals, as the deal nears its first anniversary.
Ottawa
-
44 stray dogs rescued from Manitoba arrive in the Ottawa Valley
Members of Riverview Rescues in Westmeath, Ont. recently travelled roughly 2,600 kilometres to Thunder Bay to pick up the stray dogs, who were rescued from the streets of northern Manitoba communities.
-
Opening of new Catholic elementary school in Barrhaven South delayed by four months
The new Catholic elementary school in Barrhaven South will not open in September 2023 as scheduled, forcing the school board to find spaces for hundreds of students next fall.
-
A slightly snowy Sunday in Ottawa
It’ll look a little more like winter in Ottawa today as periods of light snow are forecast to fly.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian
A 79-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in east Windsor Saturday evening, police are investigating.
-
No injuries in Windsor house fire, damage estimated at $200K
One person has been displaced following a fire at a south Windsor home overnight Sunday.
-
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Barrie
-
Holiday shoppers cut back on spending as inflation soars
With inflation through the roof, holiday shoppers in Barrie say they're cutting back their spending this year.
-
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Simcoe County
Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for parts of Simcoe County, with the potential for dangerous travel due to winter conditions.
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Cause of Saturday fire in Moncton under investigation
First responders in Moncton were busy Saturday evening battling a structure fire on University Avenue.
Calgary
-
Calgary Zoo needs to name two flaming red pandas
The Calgary Zoo wants your help naming a set of furry twins.
-
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
-
Marner nets OT winner, extends point streak to 22 games as Maple Leafs top Flames 5-4
Although Mitch Marner was the hero on Saturday, he shared the spotlight with William Nylander.
Winnipeg
-
Operation Red Nose sees fewer volunteers and calls for rides amid pandemic return
Operation Red Nose is back for the first time since 2019 but is facing a few hurdles this holiday season.
-
Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police
A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.
-
'They really enjoy it': St. Mykolai Day celebrated at Oseredok
It was a day of holiday gifts and celebration Saturday as Ukrainian newcomers gathered at Oseredok for St. Mykolai Day.
Vancouver
-
Court rejects bankrupt B.C. woman's bid to avoid paying fines for Ponzi scheme involvement
A court has declined to discharge the debts of a B.C. woman who was involved in a Ponzi scheme, citing her repeated efforts to "resist and frustrate" the collection of fines issued against her in the case.
-
25 years after the Delgamuukw case, Indigenous communities still fighting for protection of land use
Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada decision that ruled Indigenous people hold rights to the exclusive use and occupation of their land.
-
Man not expected to survive self-inflicted injury suffered in Surrey police incident, IIO says
The office tasked with investigating police-involved deaths in B.C. was called to Surrey Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters preparing for Ukraine mission offering life-saving training, equipment
A group of Edmonton firefighters will soon make the trip to Ukraine to bring equipment and help train first responders there.
-
Operation Save Santa partners EPS officers with families to spread holiday cheer
Police had some extra special help Saturday morning solving a Christmas case at West Edmonton Mall.
-
170 Street pedestrian bridge completion delayed into 2023
The City of Edmonton says the new pedestrian bridge spanning 170 Street will be completed behind schedule following construction delays.