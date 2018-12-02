

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A construction worker has been taken to hospital after falling around 150 feet (46 metres) at a work site in Markham.

Emergency crews were called to the site at Ninth Line and 16th Avenue at around 10 a.m.

They arrived to find the worker trapped in a confined space.

It took firefighters more than two hours to free the worker, who was then transported to hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, York Regional Police said.

The Ministry of Labour attended the scene.