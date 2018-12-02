Worker taken to hospital after falling 150 feet at Markham construction site
A crew works to free a construction worker who fell around 150 feet at a work site at Ninth Line and 16th Avenue in Markham. (Peter Muscat)
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 2:58PM EST
A construction worker has been taken to hospital after falling around 150 feet (46 metres) at a work site in Markham.
Emergency crews were called to the site at Ninth Line and 16th Avenue at around 10 a.m.
They arrived to find the worker trapped in a confined space.
It took firefighters more than two hours to free the worker, who was then transported to hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, York Regional Police said.
The Ministry of Labour attended the scene.