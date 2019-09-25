

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A worker has died after an industrial accident in North York Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. in the area of Highway 400 and Wilson Avenue.

Toronto police said the report came in as a medical complaint, but it was later determined that a worker had been injured.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed that the victim, who worked as an employee of Fiera Foods, has succumbed to their injuries.

A ministry inspector has been assigned to investigate the incident.