Worker dies after industrial accident in North York
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:50PM EDT
A worker has died after an industrial accident in North York Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. in the area of Highway 400 and Wilson Avenue.
Toronto police said the report came in as a medical complaint, but it was later determined that a worker had been injured.
The Ministry of Labour confirmed that the victim, who worked as an employee of Fiera Foods, has succumbed to their injuries.
A ministry inspector has been assigned to investigate the incident.