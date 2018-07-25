

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Ten-year-old Julianna Kozis was a “beautiful, aspiring athlete” before she was shot and killed while dining with her family at a Danforth Avenue café.

Reese Fallon, an 18-year-old aspiring nurse, was a “light” to friends who said she had a “positive impact” on everyone she met.

Both victims of Sunday’s shooting that injured 13 people in Toronto’s Greektown are being remembered for how they lived.

The girl’s grieving family has requested privacy, but consented to the release of a photo of the wide-eyed, grinning child.

Kozis lived in Markham, northeast from Toronto, and was an active member of the Markham Synchro Club where she trained as a competitive swimmer.

A spokesperson said her loss has been a “traumatic event” for many at the club.

"We are profoundly saddened by the untimely and tragic death of one of our very young artistic swimmers,” a statement issued Wednesday read.

“Julianna was a beautiful, aspiring athlete who was in her third year in our sport. We ask that you join us in extending our thoughts and prayers to Julianna's family, friends and to the entire synchronized swimming community, as we offer them our full support during this tragic time."

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at Markham Civic Centre in honour of the little girl.

A book of condolence has also been placed on a table inside the building. Soft pink rose petals have been scattered around a smiling picture of Kozis, sitting on the table draped in white cloth.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti and several other residents took a moment to sign words of condolence and support in the book on Wednesday morning.

Scarpitti said the family and the wider community has lost a “wonderful angel.”

“I think when all of us saw her photograph, we saw everything that a 10-year-old represents. It’s a vibrant time in her life. You saw the beauty of a child in that photograph… You saw the pride that she obviously had with the medal she won,” he said.

“That picture said a lot… I think all of us, our hearts sank.”

When asked whether the city would find a permanent way to honour her memory, Scarpitti said it’s not out of the question but that the family deserves time to heal.

“Anything we do would obviously be with their blessing, so I think right now we want to give the family their time to deal with this horrific loss, the loss of an angel, and give them everything that they need in support during this difficult time,” he said.

Kozis was said to be with her family at Caffe Demetres, a popular spot for sweet crepes and coffee, when the sound of gunshots broke through the warm summer night.

A server at Caffe Demetres told CTV News Toronto that the girl was just finishing up her ice cream when bullets started flying through the front window.

“She was a very pretty girl, young – she looked very happy. I can’t stop thinking about her,” Diana Avram said.

“The only thing I want to do is go to her funeral, support her family and if they need anything let me know. I will support them with anything I can.”

Louise Sirisko, the director of education at the York Regional District School Board, echoed the offer of support.

Resources have been made available at the school board to help support families who are struggling to explain the tragedy to their children.

“Nothing prepares us for the news of a tragedy like the one that took place in Toronto Sunday, especially one that affects children and youth, and happened so close to home,” Sirisko said.

“There are few words to adequately express the depth of sorrow that we feel.”

Gunfire disrupted the bustling east-end neighbourhood at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, causing chaos on restaurant patios and sidewalks.

By Tuesday evening, eight of those injured remained in hospital, including three in critical condition. All others wounded in the attack had been released, officials said.

A statement from the alleged gunman’s family said the 29-year-old struggled with “severe mental health challenges” and that therapy and medication were unsuccessful.

Sources later told CTV News Toronto that Hussain was questioned by police under the Mental Health Act. Officials reportedly became concerned after Hussain spoke about being “The Joker” from the Batman movie and talked about “liking death” and “explosions.”

According to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Hussain was not on any watchlists.

By Wednesday morning, Reuters reported that ISIS had claimed responsibility for the incident. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders rebuffed the claim a few hours later, saying that while officers are probing “every investigative avenue,” there is currently no evidence to back up the claim.