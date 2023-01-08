Woman wounded during fight at Yonge-Bloor subway station

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was wounded during a fight late Saturday night at Yonge-Bloor subway station.

The incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman was assaulted in a bathroom by another woman.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Subway trains temporarily bypassed the station as police investigated, but have since resumed.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.