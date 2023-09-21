Woman sexually assaulted by Toronto man she met on dating app: police

Toronto police say a woman was sexually assaulted by a man she met on a dating app and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police said in a news release issued Thursday that an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that took place at a residence in the area of Midland Avenue and Danforth Road began on Sept. 20.

Download our app to get local alerts on your device

Get the latest local updates right to your inbox

According to police, the suspect met the victim using an unnamed dating app.

The woman then attended the man’s apartment where, police said, she was sexually assaulted.

It’s unclear what injuries, if any, were sustained by the victim.

Following their investigation, police identified and arrested 30-year-old Toronto resident Sebastiano Luciano as a suspect. He’s been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident.

Luciano was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom to answer for the charges on Wednesday.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police have identified Sebastiano Luciano, 30, as a suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault on Sept. 20. (Toronto Police Service)