TORONTO -- A 26-year-old woman has been seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received several calls reporting that someone had been shot in the area of Augusta Avenue and Queen Street West at around 2 p.m.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect in his early 20s wearing a surgical mask and a black hoodie.

Paramedics said the female victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with video or dash cam footage to contact police.