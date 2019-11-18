TORONTO -- A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Monday evening.

Paramedics said a call came in just after 6:30 p.m. about reports that a pedestrian had been struck near Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East.

Police said that the vehicle failed to remain on scene.

The woman was possibly struck by two separate vehicles, according to paramedics.

The pedestrian has been transported to a trauma centre in very serious condition.

This is a developing story. More to come.