TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people injured in Etobicoke collision; police search for driver who fled

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

    Two people have been injured in a collision in Etobicoke, and police are searching for a driver who has fled.

    It occurred in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    Toronto police say a black sedan became involved in several collisions.

    Two adult patients were transported to the hospital, Toronto paramedics say. One has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

    Police say the driver involved left the scene in an unknown direction.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Live updates

    Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals

    Ten Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals held captive in Gaza were freed by Hamas, and Israel followed with the release of a group of Palestinian prisoners Thursday. It was the latest exchange of hostages for prisoners under a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed by Hamas in a separate release.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News