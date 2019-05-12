

A fire at an Oshawa apartment building that left an elderly woman dead has been deemed suspicious by investigators.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the building, located in the area of Simcoe Street North and Taunton Road East, at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The female victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted overnight and into Monday morning.