

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries after a stabbing took place in the Annex.

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Spadina Road and Kendal Avenue.

The female victim was transported from the scene to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Spadina Station was shut down following the initial call but it has since reopened.

Surrounding roads were closed as well to accomodate a police investigation.