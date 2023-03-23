Woman in life-threatening condition after early morning fire in south Etobicoke
A woman is fighting for her life following an early morning fire at a townhouse complex in south Etobicoke.
The one-alarm fire broke out shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Brussels Street, which is south of The Queensway and west of Park Lawn Road.
Speaking with the media at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said firefighters made a “very aggressive and very fast entry” into the home where they conducted search and rescue operations.
“Unfortunately, in the course of those operations tonight, our crews did locate one occupant in the building. (We) immediately rescued that occupant to the outside, initiated patient care, and immediately transferred that patient care to waiting Toronto paramedics,” he said.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim is an adult female. She was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, they said.
Pegg said he is not aware of any other injuries at this time.
“First and foremost, our thoughts are certainly with the occupants and of course everyone impacted by this fire,” he added.
“As always, crews immediately go to work. They do a fantastic job under demanding circumstances and performed a really a really challenging rescue here tonight so as I'm proud of them, as always.”
The fire has been extinguished, but firefighters remain on hand.
Toronto Fire Service’s investigations team has been notified and is en route to the scene. The Ontario Fire Marshal has also been called in.
Investigators will now work to determine the origin, cause, and circumstances of this fire.
