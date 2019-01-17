

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood.

It happened at Danforth Road and Patterson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unconscious at the scene and was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Area roads have been closed down as police investigate the incident.