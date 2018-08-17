

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A woman found in the cab of a crane at a construction site in Toronto’s Bathurst Quay neighbourhood on Thursday will remain in police custody until a bail hearing next week.

Toronto Fire Services said sometime overnight Thursday the woman climbed about 40 to 45 metres to get to the operations booth of the crane, located at a closed construction site near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street.

While inside the crane’s cab, police allege she damaged equipment, rendering the machinery inoperable.

Emergency crews first learned that the woman was up in the crane at around 6:40 a.m. and after about an hour of negotiations, crews finally convinced her to let them bring her down.

The woman, identified by police as 34-year-old Lindsey Flockhart, has been charged with mischief, damaging property over $5,000, mischief- obstructing property over $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Flockhart appeared in court Friday morning. She will remain in police custody until her bail hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 22.