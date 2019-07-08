

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A woman is dead after a shooting outside a bar in an industrial part of Mississauga early Monday morning.

It happened outside Fume Bar and Lounge on Torbram Road at around 2:50 a.m.

Police say that the female victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

“We are appealing for any witnesses. We do believe that there were several in the area that have not had the opportunity to speak with investigators,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at the scene on Monday morning. “We need any witnesses that were here and can help us identify the suspect to call our investigators or provide that information (anonymously) to Crime Stoppers.”

Mooken said that given the time of the shooting he believes that the bar would have been in the process of closing down.

He said that police are unsure whether the woman was attending the bar as a patron or had some other reason to be in the area.

“It is still very early in this investigation so we are still trying to compile all the information we have from the witnesses that did stick around try to figure out exactly what happened and who our victim is,” he told reporters.