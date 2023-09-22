Woman dies in hospital after suspected hit-and-run left her severely injured on Ajax road

A woman has died in hospital after being found severely injured on a road in Ajax, Ont. Wednesday in a suspected hit-and-run.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service found the 57-year-old woman suffering from “severe head trauma” in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road at around 5 a.m. She was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The woman has since died in hospital, police said Friday.

After reviewing video surveillance, investigators said they believe the woman was struck by a northbound pick-up truck that fled the scene.

Investigators ask anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, to contact Det. Const. Dalgetty of the Collision Investigations Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5217, or Crime Stoppers anonymously