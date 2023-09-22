Toronto

    • Woman dies in hospital after suspected hit-and-run left her severely injured on Ajax road

    A woman has died in hospital after being found severely injured on a road in Ajax, Ont. Wednesday in a suspected hit-and-run.

    Officers with Durham Regional Police Service found the 57-year-old woman suffering from “severe head trauma” in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road at around 5 a.m. She was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

    The woman has since died in hospital, police said Friday.

    After reviewing video surveillance, investigators said they believe the woman was struck by a northbound pick-up truck that fled the scene.

    Investigators ask anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, to contact Det. Const. Dalgetty of the Collision Investigations Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5217, or Crime Stoppers anonymously

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How does India's visa office suspension affect Canadian travellers?

    The suspension of Indian visa services for Canadians this week has prompted uncertainty among many who had hoped to travel to India in the near future. Here's what the visa centre closure could mean for India's sizable diaspora community in Canada, which is now caught in the middle of rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News