Woman dies after three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401
Two of the vehicles involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Islington Avenue are shown.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 6:22AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 6:30AM EDT
A 33-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 early Saturday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say that the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Islington Avenue at around 1:15 a.m.
The victim was pronounced dead while en route to hospital.
The highway was closed overnight for an investigation but reopened at 5:10 a.m., according to the OPP.
The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.