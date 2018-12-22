

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A woman is dead and one a man is in hospital with serious injuries after the two were pinned by a ride-sharing vehicle in Yorkville early Saturday.

Toronto police said two people were loading some belongings into a black Ford that was parked on Davenport Road, near Hazelton Avenue, at around 6:20 a.m. when a ride-sharing vehicle headed their way lost control.

“The white GMC then came westbound on Davenport and for unknown reasons at this time lost control and collided with the back of the Ford motor vehicle, pinning the two individuals between the two motor vehicles,” Sgt. Orang Momeni told CP24.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run. However she succumbed to her injuries in hospital a short time later, police said.

“The male individual sustained some injuries, was transported to hospital and is expected to survive,” Momeni said.

The driver of the GMC was not carrying any passengers at the time of the collision.

Images from the scene showed some of the belongings strewn on the ground at the back of the Ford, the car’s trunk still open.

A traffic reconstruction team is investigating the fatal collision. Momeni said it is still too early to say what may have caused the deadly crash and whether charges could be laid.

“The investigation is ongoing right now. It’s too early to speculate about charges,” Momeni said.

Davenport Road was closed from Avenue Road to Belmont Street for most of the morning, but has since reopened.