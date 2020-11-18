TORONTO -- A woman is dead and a man has been rushed to hospital following a double stabbing in Toronto's Bloorcourt Village neighbourhood.

Toronto Police were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Shaw Street, west of Christie Pits Park, just after 5 p.m.

According to Toronto police, the man and woman were fighting at a business in the area.

Officers responding to the scene found the woman without vital signs and the man suffering from serious injuries.

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 18, 2020

Toronto Paramedic Services said the male victim was being rushed to a trauma centre, but is expected to survive.

At around 6:20 p.m., police confirmed the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man is in custody, police said.

No further details have been released so far.

Homicide investigators will now take over the case, police said.