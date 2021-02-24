TORONTO -- A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a homicide in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening.

York Regional Police said they responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on Bond Crescent, in the area of King Road and Yonge Street, just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a woman dead inside the home and a man suffering from injuries.

Police said the man was arrested and was transported to hospital for treatment.

"There are a number of things our investigators are looking at and still trying to determine," Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is not yet known at this time. However, Nicolle said there is "some indication that they were known to each other. She added that there is no information to suggest that there was forced entry.

Nicolle said it is likely a domestic incident, but it is too early in the investigation to determine that.

As for the nature of the injuries sustained by the woman, she said, "This is going to be something that the investigators are going to have to go over with the coroner to try to determine what exactly was the cause of death."

Nicolle said there were other people in the home at the time of the incident, but she cannot confirm the ages or their relationship to the victim and the suspect.

"There is limited information, but we do want the community to know that we don't believe anyone else was involved, or we don't believe there were any other suspects or anyone else injured," Nicolle said.

While there is a large police presence in the community, she said there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police's homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.