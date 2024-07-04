Woman dead, four in hospital after hit-and-run on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
A woman has died and four others have been taken to hospital following a hit-and-run collision overnight on the Gardiner Expressway.
Toronto police said they were called to the eastbound lanes of the expressway, near Jameson Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital in critical condition and four others with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said one of the adults who was injured – a woman in her 50s – was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A woman in her 20s from the same vehicle was seriously injured, while a child from that vehicle was transported to hospital to be checked over as a precaution, police said.
The man who was driving the second vehicle fled the scene and made it all the way to his home outside Toronto, police said. He has since been taken into custody.
All eastbound lanes of the expressway were blocked in the area as police investigated the deadly collision. The highway reopened around 7 a.m.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman in the eye of the storm as Hurricane Beryl hits Jamaica
In Jamaica, people were shopping for essentials and fishermen were bringing boats back to shore as they braced for the worst ahead of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
Ottawa
-
-
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with attempted murder following incident in downtown Sudbury
A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a victim was attacked with a blunt object Wednesday evening in downtown Sudbury.
-
Another northern Ont. beekeeper looking for answers after 1.5M bees suddenly die
A northern Ontario beekeeper has lost half of her bee population – more than 1.5 million bees to be exact – due to what she believes is an acute chemical kill.
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
Kitchener
-
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
-
Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo city councillor
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
-
Waterloo software firm OpenText cuts 1,200 jobs as part of business optimization plan
OpenText Corp.'s chief executive says the company plans to shed about 1,200 roles as part of a business optimization plan.
London
-
-
'No threat to public safety': OPP continue death investigation in Central Huron
A youth has been charged with first degree murder after emergency services responded to a Cut Line Road address between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron, where another youth was found, taken to hospital, and later pronounced deceased.
-
Pro-Palestinian protestors at Western say they aren't going anywhere
Pro-Palestinian protestors on Western University’s campus held a rally Wednesday night, saying they aren’t going anywhere.
Windsor
-
Demolition date set for former Sears building in Devonshire Mall
The former Sears building in Devonshire Mall is set to be torn down later this month.
-
Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
-
Fatal cyclist collision sparks renewed calls for safer infrastructure in Windsor
The recent death of a cyclist on Lauzon Road has renewed concerns about Windsor's cycling infrastructure.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate into Springwater Township fatal crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Springwater Township.
-
Thousands of charges laid by OPP during Canada Week Campaign
Ontario Provincial Police laid almost 18,000 charges between June 21 and July 1.
-
Suspects busted for stealing over $5K worth of furniture from Airbnb owner
Police arrested and charged two individuals for allegedly stealing over $5,000 worth of furniture from an Airbnb.
Winnipeg
-
School division in Manitoba banning cell phones
One school division in Manitoba is banning cellphones from the classroom.
-
Assiniboine Park officials warn public to be vigilant around coyotes after incident on zoo grounds
Assiniboine Park officials are reminding the public to be vigilant around coyotes, amid reports the canines have been getting a bit too comfortable interacting with the public.
-
Manitoba First Nation uncovers 187 anomalies at former residential school
A search of the grounds of a former residential school in northern Manitoba has uncovered 187 anomalies, according to First Nation leaders.
Atlantic
-
Photos appear to show dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia river
Photos posted online Thursday morning appear to show a dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River.
-
P.E.I. First Nations, Ottawa establish national park reserve on sacred Mi'kmaq land
The government of Canada and Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq First Nations announced an agreement on Thursday to turn a pristine chain of islands with sacred cultural significance into a national park reserve.
-
Municipality warns residents to avoid swimming at 2 Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels
The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents to avoid swimming at two Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water.
N.L.
-
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert man asked 15-year-old girls to have sex with him, punched 14-year-old boy: RCMP
The RCMP are searching for a man they say asked two 15-year-old girls if they wanted to have sex with him and punched a 14-year-boy last Wednesday.
-
Defence to begin case in criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King
The criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King is set to resume today as the defence begins its case.
-
Calgary
-
New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool
Fueling Minds, the company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another infection.
-
First Flip breakfast unofficially kicks off Calgary Stampede season
As the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors, Calgary Stampede events are kicking off around the city.
-
'Feed my cat': Court hears accused made death arrangements at Coutts blockade
Anthony Olienick made death arrangements before heading to the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., preparing for a noble, bloody, apocalyptic last stand against a satanic system of government, court heard Wednesday.
Regina
-
Sask. school divisions struggle with financial pressures despite 'record' education budget
School divisions across Saskatchewan are making it known that fiscal challenges remain, despite the province's attempts at addressing capacity issues in its most recent budget.
-
Sunwing Airlines seeking to overturn Regina couple's $800 compensation decision
A Regina couple who were paid $800 in compensation from Sunwing Airlines are now being taken back to court as the airline seeks to overturn the decision.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina homicide suspect
Regina police have identified 29-year-old Skylar Ochuschayoo as a suspect in the city's third homicide of the year.
Saskatoon
-
'It was empty': Co-op stores deal with cyberattack affecting supply
Shoppers who frequent Co-op stores in Saskatoon and the area may have to shop around to get what they need because of limited supply due to a cyberattack.
-
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
-
Mother of Saskatoon homicide victim says court process is ‘very painful’
The mother of a Saskatoon homicide victim says getting justice in her daughter’s killing has been painful.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Lions linebacker Josh Woods suffers season-ending knee injury
A key defensive weapon for the B.C. Lions has had his season cut short by a knee injury.
-
Hours-long B.C. police chase included helicopter, ERT, highway closure
Police say a suspect was arrested after an hours-long chase in B.C.’s Kootenay region that included a helicopter deployment and the closure of a highway.
-
'Everybody deserves their dignity': 2 Downtown Eastside washrooms at risk of losing funding
Two washrooms in the neighbourhood – one located at Pigeon Park and the other at 144 East Hastings St. – risk closing due to their funding running out in less than two weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island
Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Wendy's restaurant on Vancouver Island
Three years after a man was gunned down outside a fast-food restaurant on Vancouver Island, a 42-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
-
This pet chicken from B.C. is now a Guinness World Record holder
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.