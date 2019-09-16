

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A woman, who was the victim of a domestic assault in Brampton Monday afternoon, succumbed to her injuries in hospital Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The 58-year-old woman was located suffering from blunt force trauma and was transported to hospital.

The 64-year-old husband of the victim was located inside the residence and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

The self-contained incident happened in the residence and is not related to a shooting that took place earlier in Brampton early Monday morning, police said.

Peel Regional Police's Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have taken over the case and will be upgrading the charges in the future, according to a press release.