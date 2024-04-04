TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in North York

    Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
    Share

    A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in North York Thursday evening.

    Toronto police and paramedics responded to a collision in the area of Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue after 10 p.m.

    They located a woman in her 60s suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

    She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News