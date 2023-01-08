Woman critically injured in Mississauga rollover

A 24-year-old woman is has been critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover on eastbound Highway 403 in Mississauga. A 24-year-old woman is has been critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover on eastbound Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods

California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton