Woman critically injured in Mississauga rollover

A 24-year-old woman has been critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Mississauga.

The collision happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, shortly before 3 a.m., on Highway 403 eastbound near Highway 407.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that the victim is stable, but in life-threatening condition.

The ramps from Highway 407 eastbound to Highway 403 eastbound, and from Highway 407 westbound to Highway 403 westbound reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.