Woman charged with murder after human remains, chemicals found at west Toronto apartment

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after biological remains and chemicals were found inside a home in Toronto’s west end late last month.

On June 27, Toronto police were called to a residence in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

Once on scene police said that officers located biological remains and chemicals in an apartment.

Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear team and Toronto Fire Service’s Hazmat team were called to the scene to safely remove the chemicals.

Testing by Ontario Forensic Pathology Services then confirmed that the biological remains are human resulting in homicide detectives taking carriage of the investigation.

Further testing determined that the remains are those of 40-year-old Selvin Paz Mejia, of Honduras.

On July 25, police arrested 22-year-old Mariana Hernandez and charged her with first-degree murder and improper/indecent interference with a dead body in connection with the investigation. She was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre in North York that morning.

The investigation is ongoing.