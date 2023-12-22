Woman charged after allegedly spitting in face of Toronto cop who gave her a parking ticket

A woman has been charged after she allegedly spat in the face of a Toronto police parking enforcement officer after being issued a ticket last week.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service Friday said the incident took place on Dec. 13, at about 5:45 p.m., in the area of Queen Street West and Beaty Avenue.

According to the release, a parking enforcement officer had issued a ticket to the woman’s vehicle when she became confrontational, removed the ticket, and placed it on the officer’s vehicle.

She then allegedly spat in the officer’s face.

Toronto resident Tamoyah Williams, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.

She is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-6600, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.