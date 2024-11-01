TORONTO
Toronto

Woman arrested after stabbing at North York apartment building: police

One woman is in custody after a stabbing in North York on Thursday night. One woman is in custody after a stabbing in North York on Thursday night.
Share

One woman is in custody following a stabbing in North York on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

It happened at an apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say emergency crews were called to the area for a reported stabbing and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

One woman was arrested on the scene, police said. It is not clear what charges she is facing.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News