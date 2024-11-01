Woman arrested after stabbing at North York apartment building: police

One woman is in custody following a stabbing in North York on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

It happened at an apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say emergency crews were called to the area for a reported stabbing and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

One woman was arrested on the scene, police said. It is not clear what charges she is facing.